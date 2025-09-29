Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

Update #2 [ ]: Anbernic's Nintendo DS clone, the RG DS, is now available to pre-order on the company's website, but you might not want to hurry to place an order online just yet.

That's because, though the machine is being advertised as an extremely affordable emulation-based solution for re-experiencing your Nintendo DS and 3DS library, it's still up in the air exactly how well it will run these games, with concerns being raised about its weaker-than-expected chipset (the RK3568 Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 CPU) and its dual 640 x 480 resolution screens (which makes upscaling for the device not exactly ideal).

Among those with concerns about the device is the YouTuber Retro Game Corps, who recently tested a comparative device with the same chipset over on his YouTube channel and found that the device struggled to emulate 3DS games at a decent framerate, and also struggled with MelonDS (arguably the best Nintendo DS emulator still in development). This leads us to believe Anbernic's device might find itself struggling to live up to the initial hype, though with review units not yet in people's hands, we don't quite know for sure how good compatibility with the DS library will be.

Here are the specs for the device:

RK3568 Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 CPU, with a frequency up to 2.0GHz

ARM G52 2EE GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

Android 14 OS

4000mAh battery

USB-C Charging

5G WiFi & Bluetooth 4.2

Three colours: Black & Crimson Red, Turquoise Blue, and Polar White

You can find out more about it on the company's website. The device is currently priced at $93.99 (minus shipping costs) for early birds. It is expected to start shipping on December 15th, 2025.

Update #1 [ ]:

Anbernic has officially announced its Nintendo DS clone, the RG DS, confirming earlier leaks that it was working on a dual-screen device.



The new video is slightly longer than the original version that surfaced back in September and shows four different colour schemes for the device, including red, blue, transparent, and white. It also confirms something else that was reported back at the time of the original leak — namely, that the device is being positioned as an affordable handheld and will cost less than $100.



No details about the chipset have been revealed yet, with the company's social media asking people to get their guesses in now, ahead of a more in-depth unveiling. We'll keep an eye out for any news as it arrives.

Original Story: The world of emulation handhelds tends to pass through phases when it comes to design. Years ago, there was a spate of PS Vita-style devices, and in more recent years, we've had imitations of the GBA, GBA SP, and 3DS / DS.

It would seem that Anbernic is lining up another dual-screen clone, and this one looks like it could be the most blatant copy yet seen of Nintendo's famous handheld family.

An unverified video has appeared on Chinese social media that shows a device that is a dead ringer for the DS Lite. For good measure, the unit has a metallic-look upper lid, which was a hallmark of the original 3DS design.

The big difference is that this device has two analogue sticks. You've also got dual USB-C ports on the top edge, as well as that all-important MicroSD card slot.





Chinese forums have leaked footage of an upcoming Anbernic handheld. Rumor is it will be focused on NDS emulation and targeting a lower price point (~$100).Reminds me of the DS Lite, but it's a little weird that it has dual analog sticks for NDS games

Anbernic has a history of leaking its forthcoming systems on social media, but there appears to be more room for doubt than normal in this case. As noted by Retro Handhelds, one of the leaked images of the 'Anbernic RG DS' features a Google Gemini watermark in the bottom-right corner – an indicator that the image has been generated using AI.

Still, there have been rumours that Anbernic has been making a dual-screen handheld for a while now, and given the current trend for this kind of device, we'd be amazed if this doesn't turn out to be legitimate.