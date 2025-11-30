Created by Andy Davidson and launched all the way back in 1995, the Worms series is one of the most recognisable video game brands to emerge from the UK in decades.

Now, a new talk in Team17's native Wakefield aims to shed light on three remarkable decades of Worms, and it's being hosted by former games journalist Ashley Day, who has not only contributed to this very site but is also employed by Team17 as Head of Developer Relations.

"Ashley first played Worms on a friend’s Amiga 500 in 1995," says the talk's page on Experience Wakefield. "Thirty years later, he is lucky enough to be working on the series today! In this talk, Ashley will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Worms. Find out how Worms was created by a schoolboy on his Amiga. Hear how Team17 repeatedly defied convention by doing what the industry told them was “impossible”. Discover the surprising ways in which this small company from Wakefield helped some of the biggest players in gaming get their start."

The talk will also celebrate Team17's 35th birthday, and local lad Day will uncover the company's "storied history" and its ties to the area.

30 Years of Worms takes place on Saturday, 22nd of November at 11 AM at Wakefield Museum, and while admission is free of charge, spaces are limited, so you'll want to book a place as soon as possible.