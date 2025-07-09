Worms creator Andy Davidson is currently working on version 1.5 of the classic game, which will include a host of improvements as well as special custom levels.

He's been collaborating with other developers on the latter and has recently announced that the legendary Jeff Minter is coming to the world of Worms thanks to a special stage designed by P-A Gustafsson.

Davidson made the announcement on social media recently and addressed his recent radio silence on the progress of the 1.5 update.





Regarding the 1.5 update sadly my mum passed away in January, and also going back to 30 year old code has proved trickier than I thought. But I'm making steady progress again, and will update you all soon Worms x LlamasoftThanks to Jeff Minter.Custom level by P-A Gustafsson.Regarding the 1.5 update sadly my mum passed away in January, and also going back to 30 year old code has proved trickier than I thought. But I'm making steady progress again, and will update you all soon pic.twitter.com/4R8ODWDUp4 July 7, 2025

Sadly, his mother recently passed away, and this, combined with the challenge of dealing with 30-year-old code, has slowed things down a little.

Davidson has already confirmed that stages based on Red Dwarf and Turrican will be included in this new 'Director's Cut' of the game.