Blaze sub-brand HyperMegaTech! is launching a series of keyring-sized coin-op classics later this year.

The Super Micro Keychain Gamer series features a 2-inch RGB TFT display with a resolution of 240×320, is powered by three AAA batteries and comes in four different variants. All of the games are home ports of the original arcade versions.

Super Micro Asteroids Edition (#1) - Asteroids, Gravitar, and Yars’ Revenge

Super Micro Centipede Edition (#2) - Centipede, Millipede, and Crystal Castles

Super Micro Space Invaders Edition (#3)

Super Micro BurgerTime Edition (#4) - BurgerTime, Karate Champ, and Side Pocket.

Blaze also oversees the Evercade family of systems, which includes the EXP and VS, and also sells the Super Pocket handhelds via the HyperMegaTech! brand.





pic.twitter.com/gebGLwh8Bz August 20, 2025

Here's what the company had to say about this new release:

"HyperMegaTech!, the creators behind Super Pocket, is proud to introduce the Super Micro Keychain Gamer collection of retro gaming devices. The ultimate retro gaming companions that fit right on your keys. These officially licensed micro-consoles pack real, playable classics into a portable form factor that’s small enough to carry anywhere, yet big enough to deliver an authentic arcade-style experience.

Each Super Micro Keychain Gamer features a bright 2" RGB TFT screen (240×320 resolution), a responsive control pad, and a built-in speaker with volume control. Perfect for enjoying your favourite classics on the go or your lunch break. As the first HyperMegaTech! product without cartridge compatibility, the Super Micro range focuses on delivering a fun, simple, and ultra-portable way to enjoy retro favourites straight out of the box."

The Super Micro range launches this October and will cost £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99 each.