SNES Exclusive Beat 'Em Up 'Triple Impact' Has Just Got Its Very First Trailer

Update [ ]:

Here's something you don't see every day - a brand new beat 'em up being released exclusively for the Super Nintendo.

As you may recall, we first covered Triple Impact all the way back in October 2024, after we came across some early work-in-progress footage of the game online, and it appears to have made some incredible progress in the time since, now being roughly 80% complete.

To celebrate, the developers have decided to release the very first official trailer for the game, which gives us an updated look at the game in action, showing off some new levels and bosses, while highlighting some of its key features, such as a 2-player mode.

You can watch the video below:

Original Story [ ]: A team of indie developers are creating a new side-scrolling fighter for the SNES called Triple Impact.

@gangeek_style, @MisterDigifox and @landsat77 are the trio involved, and they've been working on the game for a short while now.

It clearly takes inspiration from fellow SNES fighters such as Final Fight and Rushing Beat, and, as you can see from the footage below – which is from May this year – it's shaping up very nicely indeed.

It even has a cool Mode 7 title screen, just like many other classic SNES titles: