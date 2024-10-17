Back when Capcom released Final Fight on the SNES, it was seen as a real coup for Nintendo.

The side-scrolling brawler was one of the hottest arcade titles of the era, and getting the first console port was a boon for Nintendo's new 16-bit system – especially when you consider it had ground to cover on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, which had already been on the market for a while.

However, the much-hyped port was famously cut back in several ways. The third playable character, Guy, was removed completely (he was reinstated at the expense of Cody in a future release), and the fourth level – complete with boss Rolento – was excised entirely (only its grass-breaking bonus stage was retained). However, the most unforgivable omission was the lack of a two-player mode.



I'll post a video with the full gameplay soon, and once I've finished some more testing, Patreon supporters will have access to this new version. I've made Rolento a badass enemy, maybe even more so than the arcade version. #MegaDrive pic.twitter.com/ChHGJLWH92 Round 4 is completely ready!I'll post a video with the full gameplay soon, and once I've finished some more testing, Patreon supporters will have access to this new version. I've made Rolento a badass enemy, maybe even more so than the arcade version. #FinalFightMD October 16, 2024

The subsequent Sega CD port fixed all of these issues, but sadly, the base Mega Drive / Genesis never got Final Fight – until now.

Final Fight MD (formerly known as Mega Final Fight) is the work of Mauro Xavier and is a fan-made port of the game for Sega's 16-bit console. We've been keeping tabs on it for quite some time, and Xavier has just shown off confirmation that it will indeed include the fourth stage that was so cruelly missing from the SNES version.

Naturally, Xavier has the benefit of modern development tools and larger ROM sizes – Capcom was incredibly limited when it ported Final Fight back in 1990 – but it's still interesting to note that the Genesis is getting a more complete version of the game, even if it has taken a few decades.