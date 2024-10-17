The original PC-88 version of Riverhill Soft's influential detective adventure game J.B Harold Murder Club is being reissued on Nintendo Switch next week as part of D4 Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE series (as spotted by @Gosokkyu).

The game was originally written and designed by Rika Suzuki, who is probably better known overseas for her work on the DS games Another Code and Hotel Dusk. It was first released in 1986 and later went on to spawn several ports to other machines (including international releases for MS-DOS and the Turbografx-CD) as well as a bunch of sequels such as Manhattan Requiem, Kiss of Murder, D.C. Connection, and Blue Chicago Blues.

The game is expected to go on sale in Japan on October 24th and will arrive shortly after on some digital storefronts in the West, but sadly — going by previous EGGCONSOLE releases — won't include any options for English text.

This is because, unlike the MS-DOS, X68000, FM Towns, and Turbografx-CD releases of the game, the original version of the title only included Japanese language options, and D4 Enterprise typically only adds an English how-to-play section, main menu, and gallery to these new reissues.

This is the second time Murder Club has been released on the Nintendo Switch, with the Riverhill Soft successor Althi publishing the smartphone port of the game on the Japanese eShop back in 2017. Unfortunately, as far as we're aware, though, this version of the game doesn't contain English text either.