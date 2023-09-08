Last year, the arcade and SoC manufacturer ZUIKI announced the X68000 Z, a miniaturized version of the Sharp X68000 home computer that was originally released back in 1987.

Though initially only available to backers on the Japanese crowdfunding website Kibidango, it is now scheduled to receive a slightly more accessible retail unit called the Black Model later this month on September 28th in Japan (with preorders currently open on sites like Amazon Japan and Beep).

Compared to other miniaturized consoles we've encountered in the past, like the Sega Mega Drive Mini, SNES Mini, and NES Mini, it's important to note the X68000 Z doesn't come with a carefully curated list of pre-selected games installed. Instead, it actually encourages players to sideload and emulate their own games on the device, with ZUIKI also partnering with select companies to officially rerelease some classic X68000 game collections on SD cards.

So far, these collections include:

On its livestreams, ZUIKI has been gradually revealing the contents of the X68000 Z Game Collection Vol. 1 since it was first revealed back in June. So we've decided to bring together all that information about the compilation below in one brief, easy-to-read guide. This will contain every game that has been announced for the collection so far and will be updated as more titles are revealed.

Every Game Announced For The X68000 Z Vol. 1 Collection (So Far)

Mad Stalker: Full Metal Forth

Mad Stalker: Full Metal Forth was the first game announced for the collection back in July. It was originally released for the Sharp X68000 computer back in 1994 and was developed by Fill-In-Cafe, with Family Soft being responsible for its publishing. It is a sidescrolling beat 'em up where players are placed inside a giant mech suit and are tasked with fighting through waves of enemy robots intent on destroying a city. Following the original Sharp X68000 version of the game, it later received a bunch of ports for other machines. This included the FM Towns, the PC Engine Arcade CD-ROM², Windows computers, and the Sega Mega Drive.

Murder Club DX

ZUIKI announced Murder Club DX for the X68000 Z Vol. 1 Collection back in August. It is a 1988 X68000 port of Riverhill Soft's J.B. Harold Murder Club. This was a title originally released for the PC-88 back in 1986 that put players in the role of the titular detective J.B Harold as he tried to solve the murder of a wealthy businessman. Compared to many of the arcade titles already released for the X68000 Z, we imagine this one might be a little more difficult for Western players to simply pick up and play due to the abundance of Japanese text, but nevertheless, it's an interesting addition.

Nostalgia 1907

Another August announcement, Nostalgia 1907 is a Japanese text adventure that is set on a luxury cruise liner in the year 1907. It was originally released by the Japanese developer Takeru on the X68000 back in 1991 and was later ported to the Sega CD, PC-9801, and FM Towns Marty. The game was notably directed by Kouichi Yotsui, who had previously created Strider while working at Capcom. Again, this is another one that will likely be a bit difficult for Western players to understand without a firm grasp of Japanese, but it's neat nonetheless to see it being included.

Arcus Odyssey

Arcus Odyssey is the most recent announcement for the X68000 Z Vol. 1 Collection, being revealed on September 7th. Wolf Team's isometric action game was originally released back in 1992 for the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis and X68000, with a Super Famicom port arriving one year later. In the game, players must choose one of four playable warriors, before embarking on a quest to defeat the sorceress Castomira and her evil followers, who seek to destroy the land of Arcus.

Where To Buy The X68000 Z Game Collection Vol. 1

In order to buy the X68000 Z Game Collection Vol. 1, you'll need to get your hands on the X68000 Z complete edition (which is available on Amazon Japan and Beep) as it is included as a pack-in.

The X68000 Z complete edition costs ¥87,780 (roughly $595/£477/€556) and comes with the X68000 Z, a working LCD monitor, keyboard mouse & controller, and a copy of Gradius, among other items. Bear in mind that this specific buying option is limited to only 3200 units, so you should probably act quickly if you want any of the above.