Best GBA Games Of All Time

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance (GBA) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 8th Sep 2003 ( USA ) / 24th Oct 2003 ( UK/EU )









Levelling up your clan, finding the best weapons and trying to out-think the enemy leads to endlessly enjoyable battling in Final Fantasy Tactics Advance, with enough variables in location, laws and opponent abilities to prevent things becoming too repetitive. Even when battles get easy with an OP clan, they remain entertaining. It can be tricky to find what you are looking for amongst the many menu screens, but once you know where to look Final Fantasy Tactics Advance will divert and delight you for a long ol' time. Lovely.

Mario Kart Super Circuit (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo Release Date: 27th Aug 2001 ( USA ) / 14th Sep 2001 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack









Returning to the flat tracks and tight power-sliding gameplay of the original Super Mario Kart, the GBA was capable of replicating SNES-like performance — it certainly wasn't up to the tech standard of the N64 or GameCube — so Mario Kart Super Circuit ended up feeling like the Super Mario Kart sequel we never got on Nintendo's 16-bit console. Sure, the visual style has arguably aged worse than the SNES version, but this pint-sized speed-fest packs in plenty of content. The fun foundation was there at the very beginning of the series and it's definitely present in the GBA entry. While the 3DS Ambassador and Wii U Virtual Console re-releases lacked the multiplayer features of the original, the Nintendo Switch Online version thankfully rectifies that situation if multiplayer is your thing (which, with Mario Kart, it really should be). No need for link cables these days! Super Circuit still holds up well and serves as a great 'successor' to the SNES original, if that's your favourite MK flavour.

Densetsu no Stafi 3 (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: TOSE Release Date: TBA

















Densetsu no Stafi 2 took the series to new heights, but this third title in the series blows it away. It's bigger and better in just about every single facet and is easily one of the most playable platformers available for the Game Boy Advance – or any other system, for that matter. While the game's still a bit on the easy side during the first half of the adventure, it's still one of the best platformers ever created and a testament to how its developers manage to keep the series evolving at such an incredible pace. If you love platformers, you absolutely must own this game. It would be difficult to say that any video game is absolutely perfect, but this one's pretty damn close.

Drill Dozer (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 6th Feb 2006 ( USA ) / 7th Jan 2016 ( UK/EU )













While these developers are mainly famous for putting out games infested with Pocket Monsters, Drill Dozer shows that Game Freak is no one-trick Ponyta. The story in this breezy drill-based action platformer will keep you entertained for the duration, as will fine music, decent use of the cartridge's in-built rumble function, and effective sound effects that compliment the gameplay nicely. It's a game that can be cleared quickly, but tracking down all the hidden treasure and clearing the additional levels adds to its longevity and gives you an excuse to return to this fun little GBA title. All-driller, no filler.

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen (GBA) Publisher: The Pokémon Company / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 9th Sep 2004 ( USA ) / 1st Oct 2004 ( UK/EU )









Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen were Game Boy Advance remakes of the classic games that started it all, Pokémon Red & Blue. Yes, the Game Boy originals were known as Red and Green in Japan, because reasons. Did Pokémon really ever get better than this? That's up for debate, but vastly updated visuals, the ability to connect to various different Pokémon games to collect over 350 Pokémon, and an enhanced user interface were just some of the upgrades offered in this 32-bit revamp. For players intimately familiar with the Kanto games, this was the first opportunity (of many to come, of course) to indulge in some nostalgia and catch the original 151 all over again. Who could possibly resist? Watch out, Metapod! Or should we call you Metapoo? Ah, the comedy! Happy days.

Metroid Fusion (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 17th Nov 2002 ( USA ) / 22nd Nov 2002 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack

















Metroid Fusion — or 'Metroid 4' according to its intro — bears more than a passing resemblance to its SNES brethren, and that's likely its biggest fault. Though it's an excellent game in its own right, it didn't do a huge amount to distinguish itself from other Metroids and felt much more linear than its expansive predecessor. It also launched at the same time as Metroid Prime on the GameCube, which pushed the franchise forward at a staggering pace. Still, this remains an excellent 2D entry and the linearity arguably suits a handheld Metroid game better than a home console entry. If you adored Metroid Dread, this GBA precursor is well worth a look.

Metroid: Zero Mission (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 2nd Feb 2004 ( USA ) / 4th Apr 2004 ( UK/EU )













Metroid: Zero Mission is an excellent 2004 remake of the original Metroid, and a game that's in the conversation for 'best remake evs' (if that conversation is being held with a teenager during the 2010s). Zero Mission tells the story of the first entry, but with far snazzier visuals and Super Metroid-inspired gameplay. With save rooms and a bunch of new items, areas, and mini-bosses, this is the way to experience Samus' first mission. Sorry, zero-st mission. If it came down to a duel, there are Nintendo Life staffers who would actually take this over the SNES game. It's that good.