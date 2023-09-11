Best Gundam Games Of All Time

Since its inception in 1979, Mobile Suit Gundam has established itself as "Japan's Star Wars", spawning countless sequels and spin-offs, graphic novels, merchandise, action figures and – of course – a seemingly endless wave of video games.

Unfortunately, like a great many licensed games, a large proportion of these titles are crushingly poor in terms of quality – and that makes picking the best of the bunch a more challenging exercise than you might think.

More than 250 Gundam video games exist, and the vast majority of them aren't exactly essential, but there are some gems to be found – and we've listed some of the ones we like the most below.

Gundam Wing: Endless Duel (SNES) Publisher: Bandai / Developer: Natsume Release Date: 29th Mar 1996 ( JPN )

















This ranks among the top fighting games on the SNES, right up there with your favourite version of Street Fighter II, whichever that may be. It is one of the finest Natsume games on the system, and much like its other offerings, it feels like you have an arcade game at home, mainly due to the amazing graphics and excellent audio. The way the gameplay flows and the ability to use Vernier thrusters truly gives the player the impression of controlling a giant robot instead of a weightless 2D game sprite, something that past Gundam games fail to do. If you are a fan of the show or simply a follower of fighting games in general, this is certainly a Super Famicom cartridge worth having in your collection.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Bandai Namco Release Date: 28th Jan 2021 ( USA ) / 28th Jan 2021 ( UK/EU )







This team-based shooter boasts a wonderfully realistic feel, which might disappoint those Gundam fans who love the fast-paced action of some of the anime series. There's no story to speak of, and instead, the focus is playing against other pilots online as you wrestle your Universal Century-era Mobile Suits around a wide range of maps. In a neat twist, it's possible for players to exit their robot to capture spawn points, steal enemy Mobile Suits and drive other vehicles. The PS5 update of the game, released in 2021, is the best way to experience this enjoyable free-to-play title.