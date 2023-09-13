In many ways, the GameCube was a failure for Nintendo. With just under 22 million units sold, it was a step down from the 32.93 million N64 consoles which made their way into homes all over the world (which, in turn, was down from the 49.10 million sales of the SNES). This put the system in third place behind both the PlayStation 2 (155 million) and Xbox (24 million) – not the outcome Nintendo would have wanted, especially as it had invested heavily in ensuring the console could compete with its rivals in terms of raw processing power (arguably the last time the company would do so).

However, as is so often the case in the world of video games, commercial performance doesn't tell the entire story. The GameCube is home to some of the finest games ever created, including Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, Super Monkey Ball, Metroid Prime and Pikmin, just to name a few. The quality of these titles is evidenced by the fact that many of them have since been remastered or rereleased on modern-day systems.

The GameCube's impact and influence extend beyond the 21.74 million consoles sold during its lifespan, and it continues to be one of the most beloved Nintendo systems ever made. The iconic controller (complete with analogue triggers) still looks and feels futuristic even today, and the fact that it's possible to play GBA games on it via an optional accessory remains impressive.

Sure, the GameCube may have trailed its rivals in terms of sales, but it's still a fantastic machine – and, without it, we would never have had the Wii, an architecturally similar successor which returned Nintendo to the top of the gaming tree.

What are the best GameCube games of all time?

In our list, we've selected some of the greatest GameCube titles ever made, including titles from the Mario, Zelda, Metroid, F-Zero and Pikmin franchises. These games are not presented in any kind of order, but are instead a suggested selection of games you simply must play if you want to experience the best the console has to offer.