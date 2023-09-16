While you could cite the amazing success of the arcade Donkey Kong or the pocket-sized phenomenon of the Game & Watch series as two points in time when it became evident that Nintendo was something special, the arrival of the Famicom in 1983 is perhaps a more pivotal moment in the history of games.

This was the console that would transform Nintendo into one of the most recognisable brands in the world, and, via its Western version – the Nintendo Entertainment System – would arguably lay down the foundations of the modern video game industry.

With 61.91 million units sold over its lifespan, the NES was practically synonymous with the term 'video game' back in the '80s and early '90s; it dominated the landscape in both its native Japan and North America, creating millions in revenue and reviving the console sector in the U.S. after the damage of the 1983 crash.

The console was also the birthplace of many of Nintendo's most enduring franchises. OK, so technically, Mario was born in the arcades, but Super Mario made his debut in a NES game – as did Zelda, Metroid, Kid Icarus and many, many more.

What are the best NES games of all time?

Our list of the best NES games covers a wide range of titles, not just from Nintendo, but from third parties such as Capcom, Konami, Square and Enix.

Below, we've picked a selection of must-play NES titles which every fan should experience – but they're not presented in any kind of order or ranking.