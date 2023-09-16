While you could cite the amazing success of the arcade Donkey Kong or the pocket-sized phenomenon of the Game & Watch series as two points in time when it became evident that Nintendo was something special, the arrival of the Famicom in 1983 is perhaps a more pivotal moment in the history of games.
This was the console that would transform Nintendo into one of the most recognisable brands in the world, and, via its Western version – the Nintendo Entertainment System – would arguably lay down the foundations of the modern video game industry.
With 61.91 million units sold over its lifespan, the NES was practically synonymous with the term 'video game' back in the '80s and early '90s; it dominated the landscape in both its native Japan and North America, creating millions in revenue and reviving the console sector in the U.S. after the damage of the 1983 crash.
The console was also the birthplace of many of Nintendo's most enduring franchises. OK, so technically, Mario was born in the arcades, but Super Mario made his debut in a NES game – as did Zelda, Metroid, Kid Icarus and many, many more.
What are the best NES games of all time?
Our list of the best NES games covers a wide range of titles, not just from Nintendo, but from third parties such as Capcom, Konami, Square and Enix.
Below, we've picked a selection of must-play NES titles which every fan should experience – but they're not presented in any kind of order or ranking.
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (NES)
After the deviation that was Simon's Quest, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse returns to the level-by-level approach seen in the 1986 original, but evolves the concept in every conceivable way. There are now four characters to control – Simon Belmont's ancestor Trever, female magic-user Sypha Belnades, pirate Grant Danasty and Alucard, the half-vampire, half-human son of Dracula himself. Trevor can switch to one of these companions during a level and benefit from their unique powers. This adds to the gameplay considerably, as does the fact that your path through the game branches in places, offering plenty of replay value. Add in some of the best visuals and music ever seen in a NES game, and it's easy to see why so many Castlevania fans consider Dracula's Curse to be the pinnacle of the series, at least in terms of the more 'traditional' entries before Symphony of the Night shook things up in 1997.
Metroid (NES)
While it set the template of the series and pioneered the delicate mix of exploration and gradual empowerment, we have to be honest here: the original Metroid can be tough to return to, even if you played it back in the day. The audio and atmosphere it conjures remains incredible, but control refinements and quality-of-life features we're used to these days are largely absent from the Famicom Disk System/NES original and going back without the right mindset and context can be jarring.
Its biggest issue is that the fantastic Game Boy Advance remake Metroid: Zero Mission exists — truly the best way to experience Samus' first adventure. The original has its charms, though. You just need to dig deeper to find them these days.
Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES)
As toweringly important as the original Super Mario Bros. was, Super Mario Bros. 3 was a colossal leap forward in practically every way. It refined the basics, switched up the visuals, and added more mechanical variety and one-and-done elements than any video game to that point; so many that even today there are certain suits, stages or secrets that fans of the game may never have found.
So many ‘old’ games are best approached with historical context in mind, or come with caveats when playing them years after release, but SMB3 needs none. It's just as boundingly inventive and fresh as the day it was released, and easily one of the very finest video games ever made. Play it, now.
The Legend of Zelda (NES)
What is there left to say about The Legend of Zelda? The game that started it all holds up well, although be prepared to explore and really work for the answers to puzzles here. A modern game would never ask you to try setting random bushes alight to reveal a hidden passageway without signalling it with a huge neon 'SECRET HERE!' sign. The Legend of Zelda trusted the player and had faith in its own strengths enough to let you miss things. It was a very unique prospect back in 1987, offering an unparalleled sense of adventure, clever combat mechanics, and a world ripe for exploration. Decades later, developers of titles big and small are still borrowing from it.
A landmark game that still feels fresh. Definitely worth revisiting.
Kid Icarus (NES)
Kid Icarus is a game filled with idiosyncrasies (like several first-party NES titles which didn't spawn a series with dozens of entries) and while it's got its share of flaws, this game still has a certain spark despite its missteps. It makes you wonder what could have been if Nintendo doubled down on Kid Icarus rather than, say, Zelda. Check it out.
Micro Machines (NES)
Based on the hit line of miniature cars, Micro Machines on the NES illustrated keenly the amazing talent to be found within the walls of Codemasters, the UK studio founded by David and Richard Darling. Fantastic with two players, its ability to entertain hasn't diminished one bit in the subsequent years; while it was blessed with many sequels, the original is still utterly fantastic, and perfect post-pub entertainment.
I loved TMNT III on NES. It shaped my taste in the scrolling brawler genre.
Controversial POV: TMNT III on NES is better than Turtles in Time / Hyperstone Heist on SNES / MD.
Firstly, you can swap turtles after dying and continuing - unless I didn't know how to do it right, I was stuck with the same turtle throughout the 16-bit outing. Each turtle has unique attacks, so this was annoying.
There's more variety, in terms of regular enemies. I actually checked the spriterip database. There's a huge variety in TMNT. There's also greater level variety compared to the MD game (which if I recall, only had like 5 levels?).
There's more vertical scrolling. I found this really weird actually - the SNES/MD games just scroll horizontally, with one level on an elevator that goes vertically.
TMNT III is swapping between vert and hori all the time!
The NES game lacks the Mode 7 gimmicks of the SNES game, but I found that the core game underneath was more fun and provided me with more.
I only really put serious time into the 16-bit outings a few years ago. And I was kinda shocked at how lacking they were compared to TMNT III.
Dragon Quest IV is actually better on iOS and Android than on the DS.
For starters, they restored Party Chat for the international versions, and it's fully translated. Also, the graphics have been upscaled to HD, and the music is at a much better quality than the DS version. The music is still MIDI, but it sounds a lot better than what the DS soundchip could output.
And they also added quality-of-life enhancements and extra balancing.
Once you get past the fact that you have to play in portrait mode (vertical) and you have to play on a telephone with touchscreens and no gamepads (no big deal for turn-based RPGs of this nature), it's easily the best version of the game.
And the same goes for Dragon Quest V and Vi.
I’m not N-tertained.
I really don’t think the NES has ages that well compared to the Master System. I can appreciate how groundbreaking it was at the time but, for example I don’t think Zelda is as good as Wonderboy 3, Metroid a patch on Zillion or Mario close to Alex Kidd in Miracle World.
I've always been a "Master System is better" purist, as I think many Europeans are. But there has always been a small number of NES games that I really loved, and were the reason I eventually caved and bought one cheaply around 1995... those titles are all in this list. I still remember the first time I saw a demo kiosk for Kirby's Adventure in 94 and was blown away that it was running on the NES and I loved the character and the ideas in it. But atfer a handful of titles I used to quickly run out of NES titles I enjoyed whereas Master System I can rave about for hours and still to this day play far more... America was truly, truly gyped that Sonic 1 was the last game released, that's when they started to get really good! We European 8bit owners were eating good from 91-94.
For Nintendo, other than that handful of NES titles, I was always far more impressed with the Gameboy and SNES. That said, in recent years I've realised that part of my "meh" feeling towards the NES as a whole is that I really don't gel with many of the "most famous" games... but through YouTubers I've started to discover hidden gems that I really like and I've a lot more appreciation for the system, especially games from later on in its library which had multiple mappers/enhancement chips in there to bring the specs up a little, and devs were really in tune with what worked and how they could push the system.
As a retro-style indie dev, I've been tinkering with the idea of creating spin offs for my character Hazel (my avatar) on retro systems, starting with the GameBoy, which I love working on. I looked into making a Master System game but to my surprise have actually so far found I prefer working on the NES, mostly because of the higher base resolution - sprite art is really important to me and while many Master System games blow average NES game away visually, that extra resolution is really useful for adding detail and animations to the characters - now that we are in a modern age where ROM size restrictions are far less of an issue, that can make an enormous difference.
@RadioHedgeFund As a fellow Master System enthusiast, you may appreciate this 8bit gameplay reveal for my Sonic collection SAGE title: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUTkCp485BA Mods, if this is too blatant a plug, feel free to remove. 😅
While Crisis Force is a good looking shooter, there are better ones on the system if you are looking for more.
Check out S.C.A.T., Gun-Nac and Summer Carnival 92' Recca
No offense but putting mega man 2 over 4, 5, and 6 and return of the joker instead of the two movie games 💀💀💀💀
Not a horrible list. Here are my top NES games:
@Soupbones Also life force, gradius 2 gofer and over horizon.
Shoutouts to abandon and isolated warrior as well
StarTropics is a lot of fun though it makes the very weird choice of saving a load of lovely pixel art illustrations of events from the game for the end credits, where a significant portion of players wouldn't have seen them, rather than using them when they actually happened.
Good to see Gargoyle's Quest 2 on there. I had a little trouble getting into it at first because the control felt different than I expected, but it's a good one. Ninja Gaiden 2 is my least favorite of the three games. I last played them a bit over a year ago, and I never got on as well with the second one because the sword just doesn't work as well. It felt like Tecmo downsized the hit box for the sword. I went right back to the first game and I was hitting everything with the sword just fine. The third game plays a little differently, but the sword works better there too, and the power up for it is wonderful. Of course, the Japanese version if it is better as the US one is notorious for being made harder in ways it should not have been.
I love NES action platformers that have an 80s action-movie vibe. Shatterhand by Natsume is fantastic and is one of my favorite games for the system. Batman: The Video Game by Sunsoft is also excellent. Power Blade 1 & 2, and Shadow of the Ninja(all Natsume games....there's a pattern here) are really good. Metal Storm and Vice: Project Doom are also quite good. Other games that come to mind are Bionic Commando, Darkwing Duck, Jackal, Code Name: Viper, Rolling Thunder, The Lone Ranger(seriously, it's really good), and probably a bunch more.
Glad to see Little Nemo and Guardian Legend get some love. I would agree with the vast majority of this list and add in no particular order OTTOMH
TMNT 1
Sunsoft Batman 1
Darkwing Duck
Tetris
Ducktales 2
Panic Restaurant
Little Samson
Shatterhand
Power Blade
Rock N Kats
Tiny Toon Adventures
Duck Hunt
Mega Man 3+4 (all of them really)
Bionic Commando
Track and Field
Contra
Castlevania 1 and 2
Life Force
Zelda 2
No Zelda 2???!? * flips table * 😂
