Best Virtual Boy Games of all time

What can be said about the Virtual Boy which hasn't been said a million times already?

Arguably Nintendo's most high-profile commercial failure in the realm of video game hardware, this headache-inducing device is often blamed for the premature departure of the legendary Gunpei Yokoi from the company he helped build; rumour has it that the late Nintendo boss Hiroshi Yamauchi gave the Game Boy maker his marching orders after the Virtual Boy proved to be an embarrassing dud.

Whatever the real story behind this most infamous of flops, the Virtual Boy is a system that continues to attract attention, even after all this time. It promised so much – a gateway into virtual reality mixed with Nintendo's signature gameplay, all pulled together by the genius who had created the Game & Watch and Game Boy lines. What could possibly go wrong?

Quite a bit, as it happens; software support was poor, sales were dismal, and Nintendo quickly abandoned the Virtual Boy to focus all of its attention on its upcoming Nintendo 64 home console.

However, for all of its failings, the Virtual Boy has some redeeming features; its 3D effect remains pretty impressive even today, and it has several amazing exclusives which haven't ever been made available elsewhere. You'll see some of them listed below, but take note – these aren't displayed in any particular order.