Best Virtual Boy Games of all time

What can be said about the Virtual Boy which hasn't been said a million times already?
Arguably Nintendo's most high-profile commercial failure in the realm of video game hardware, this headache-inducing device is often blamed for the premature departure of the legendary Gunpei Yokoi from the company he helped build; rumour has it that the late Nintendo boss Hiroshi Yamauchi gave the Game Boy maker his marching orders after the Virtual Boy proved to be an embarrassing dud.
Whatever the real story behind this most infamous of flops, the Virtual Boy is a system that continues to attract attention, even after all this time. It promised so much – a gateway into virtual reality mixed with Nintendo's signature gameplay, all pulled together by the genius who had created the Game & Watch and Game Boy lines. What could possibly go wrong?
Quite a bit, as it happens; software support was poor, sales were dismal, and Nintendo quickly abandoned the Virtual Boy to focus all of its attention on its upcoming Nintendo 64 home console.
However, for all of its failings, the Virtual Boy has some redeeming features; its 3D effect remains pretty impressive even today, and it has several amazing exclusives which haven't ever been made available elsewhere. You'll see some of them listed below, but take note – these aren't displayed in any particular order.
Red Alarm (VB)
There are a few things to fault with the visuals, but Red Alarm's 3D effect is impressive, and there's a lot of variety in the wireframe graphics. It’s a little on the short side, but Red Alarm is a blast to play and remains one of the best reasons to own a Virtual Boy; the fact that it's cheap to pick up these days is a bonus. The Virtual Boy's Star Fox? Almost.
Is Virtual Boy considered VR?
Not really. Despite using 'Virtual' in its name, the Virtual Boy can't really offer an immersive VR experience. It's more akin to a Tomytronic 3D or Nintendo 3DS; it creates the illusion of three-dimensional depth rather than Virtual Reality.
What was the last game of the Virtual Boy?
The final officially released game for the Virtual Boy was 3D Tetris, which launched on March 22nd, 1996. However, homebrew titles have been released since then.
How many games were released for Virtual Boy?
The Virtual Boy's library runs to 22 officially released games.
It's a pretty decent list of games. Too bad Bound High, despite being 100% complete, didn't make it. It's legit one of top 3 VB games along with Wario Land and Jack Bros.
You missed Galactic Pinball and Waterworld. I think that would complete your collection. 😄
Sad to see the myth about Gunpei Yokoi still being repeated.
Consult the fantastic book "Nintendo Magic" - he was not blamed at all over the VB within Nintendo. In fact, Yamauchi considered him practically family and their relationship was "like father and son." (That's a direct quote). They would often share family meals.
On top of this, Yokoi had in fact already decided on and announced his plans to retire from Nintendo to pursue other things /before/ the Virtual Boy was even out.
Let the myth die as the sensationalised nonsense it is.
Jack Bros is a very cool game, it was one of the titles that came with the 2nd hand Virtual Boy I picked up for peanuts in the late 90s and I had a lot of fun with it.
Of course, Wario Land is the real gem on the system, and a game that arguably never needed to be in 3d. Even back then, putting on a "virtual reality" style helmet to play anything sidescrolling rather than first person felt very counterintuitive.
I'm still confused that Nintendo didn't port it to the 3DS where it would have been much more at home and people could appreciate it for the great title it is. I actually have a 3d monitor still knocking around, one day I should try and find an emulator that supports them and replay it properly without getting eye strain / headache.
