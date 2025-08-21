While '80s rivals such as the Atari 2600 and Intellivision fought for domination of the TV, the Vectrex offered gamers something different – it came with its own built-in screen capable of producing vector graphics like those seen in arcade titles like Asteroids.

Sadly, it wasn't a commercial success, but it has retained its appeal with retro collectors over the decades – so much so that it's now getting its chance at micro console fame.

It seems like a new company – founded by Flynn’s Generation and Neo Reetro – has picked up the rights to the system and is launching a Vectrex Mini. It's even showing the prototypes off at Gamescom 2025.

The new device uses wireless controllers which look rather on the small side, and it uses an AMOLED panel to simulate the look of a monochrome CRT monitor.

The team behind the Vectrex Mini has confirmed it will feature HDMI-out, as well as a MicroSD card slot that will allow you to load up more games – including the many homebrew ones which have appeared over the years.

#Gamescom #Vectrex pic.twitter.com/MTvxWAsCi2 🕹️ Come join us in Hall 10 (Retro Area) at Gamescom to play Vectrex, discover our Vectrex Mini prototypes and chat about the ideas we have for the Vectrex #Gamescom2025 August 20, 2025

"The Vectrex development team in France is made up of enthusiasts, engineers, designers and programmers to imagine solutions to revive Vectrex today," says the company's official site. "The team is dedicated to the promotion and conservation of Vectrex. To make the Vectrex mini a reality, many suppliers and stakeholders around the world are giving their best to realize the vision of our engineers."

A Kickstarter campaign is planned for next month, and you can register your interest here.