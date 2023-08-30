If you've any experience of collecting for the Vectrex, then you'll know that getting spare controllers in good working order is an expensive business.

On the secondary market, the controller – which bolts onto the front of the console itself – can sell for several hundred dollars if in decent condition.

Thankfully, a lower-cost solution is on the way. The Vectrex Plus Controller offers the same full analogue control as the original, complete with high-quality, arcade-style buttons.

It will sell for 95 Euros, and you'll be able to chop and change the colour of the overlay and buttons prior to purchase.

If you're interested in picking one up, you can find out more information here.