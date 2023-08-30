The MiSTer FPGA system has come on leaps and bounds since its inception and has exceeded the expectations of even the most optimistic fan when it comes to hardware support.
We now have working cores for both the PlayStation and Saturn, two 32-bit platforms that many believed would be out of reach for the current crop of FPGA-based devices.
Nintendo's rival to those two machines, the N64, was also believed to be too complex to replicate on MiSTer, but Robert Peip has been hard at work proving people wrong – and his N64 FPGA core has made some rapid progress of late.
Games are now running at close to full speed with audio, and Peip has been working hard on ensuring that errors such as missing textures and transparency effects are fixed. During this month, development has been particularly fruitful, as you can see from the tweets below.
The community has been helping with testing, and the general reaction is one of amazement.
Can these talented FPGA developers push the current generation of chips any more? Time will tell, but we honestly didn't think we'd ever see the N64 on MiSTer – let us know if you're equally shocked by posting a comment below.