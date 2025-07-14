Earlier today, the Chinese handheld manufacturer Anbernic officially announced the Anberic RG477M, a new "high performance" Android-based emulation handheld, in a brief teaser video published over on its YouTube channel.

For some of you, we expect this probably won't be the first time you will be seeing the Anberic RG 477M in the flesh, with a few images of the device leaking online from the company's official QQ chatroom back in June, which were reported at the time by sites like Retro Handhelds and Retro Dodo.

These images seemed to indicate the device would come in a compact metal form factor similar to the other M variants, and would feature a 4.7-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, capable of outputting a 1280x960 resolution.

In addition to that, they also suggested that it would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 — the very same chipset that was previously included inside the RG557. This is a device from Anbernic that we had mixed feelings back when we reviewed it back in June calling it "a powerful emulation handheld with one too many issues".

In the roughly 30 second video, entitled "ANBERNIC RG477M First Look!", the manufacturer didn't confirm any of these details outright, but looking at device itself, we can't see anything that contradicts what we've already heard.

No information about how much it will cost, or when it will be available to pre-order, has been shared. But we'll keep an eye out for any news as it emerges.