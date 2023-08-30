Back in February, we reported on Matteusbeus's "fang-tastic" looking Crypt of Dracula, a promising dungeon crawler coming to the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis. What we failed to mention at the time, however, is that it is actually one of two projects (potentially three?) the developer is currently working on, with the other being "a Snatcher-esque" graphic adventure game called Chords (also for the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis).

Behind the scenes MatteusBeus has been hard at work for some time now, handling both the programming and pixel art on the project himself. Recently, though, he decided to pull back the curtain on his progress and share an exciting update on what he has created so far. And, from what we can see, it's shaping up to be another amazing homebrew to keep a close eye on.

I'm putting a lot of heart into making Chords. Thank you to all those in the Sega retro community who support it 💪 https://t.co/YTkuSocFgV August 30, 2023

Chords is a graphic adventure that follows a guy named Akio as he attempts to enter and win the World Battle of the Bands Tournament and defeat a corrupt world organization who are intent on rigging the results. It is being built with the SGDK open-source toolset and features some brilliant backgrounds and character portraits that are evocative of classic Japanese adventure games.

There's no news on a release date yet, but we'll be keeping a close eye on its progress and will update you once we know more.