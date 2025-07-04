The Nintendo ROM hacker and serial NES to SNES porter Infidelity is planning to bring three Konami NES games to the SNES later this year, he announced recently on social media. These include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1989), Super C (1990), Contra Force (1992).

As you may well be aware if you've been following the site for a while, the process of porting NES games to run natively on the SNES has become increasingly common over the last few years, with Infidelity undoubtedly being the person leading the charge with ports of classic games like The Legend of Zelda, Punch Out!!, and Metroid.

Worth mentioning is that the idea behind these ports isn't, as you initially might expect, to provide these games with a dramatic visual makeover or to make them look like they belong on a 16-bit machine, but is instead primarily focused on eliminating slowdown and sprite flicker while expanding the ROM size enough to allow for various other improvements such as MSU1 audio and FMV-style cut scenes.





Here's the list of the 3 games I'll be porting. No idea of which order I'll be tackling them at this time. 🙂 Hello everyone! I'll be working on 3 more ports for 2025! Atm I'm revisiting a port I released last year, and want to make it a better experience for everyone! July 4, 2025

Since releasing the first version of his NES to SNES port of Mega Man VI back in May, Infidelity has spent the last month working on a new update to his 2024 SNES port of the 1988 Famicom version of Contra, making it playable in English.

Now, though, it appears he's started turning his attention to what titles he wants to tackle next, with the developer announcing he will soon begin porting the three Konami games over to the SNES after he is through with updating one of his previous ports.

No specific release order has been decided yet, but you can follow Infidelity on social media like Twitter/X to keep up to date with the progress of these ports.

Which one of these games are you most excited for? Leave a comment below and let us know!