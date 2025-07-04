Later this year, the legendary RPG developer and publisher Square Enix will release a new piano-based arrangement album featuring music from games like Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Secret of Mana, and Kingdom Hearts.

Piano Fantasies – music from Square Enix, as this new album is called, is scheduled to release in Japan and Europe this October, and will contain 12 new solo piano arrangements, which the musicians Andrew Cottee, Michael Fuchs, Roger Wanamo, and Torsten Rasch have rearranged. These will be based on songs originally composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Yoko Shimomura, Yasunori Mitsuda, and Hiroki Kikuta, and will be performed on the album by the acclaimed solo pianist Mischa Yeung.

In addition to this, Square Enix has also revealed it will be holding a special concert at the Daiichi Seimei Hall in Tokyo, Japan, on October 31st, to commemorate the release of the album, which will see Young perform the track list in full.

Advance tickets for this will go on sale this weekend, with Playguide tickets following a few weeks after on July 21, 2025.

Here is the official track listing, to give you a better idea of what songs will make an appearance:

CHRONO TRIGGER - Boss Battles CHRONO TRIGGER - At the Bottom of Night CHRONO TRIGGER - To Far Away Times FINAL FANTASY Series - Chocobo’s Theme FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH - No Promises to Keep FINAL FANTASY Series - Battle Themes Secret of Mana - Fear of the Heavens Secret of Mana - Into the Thick of It Secret of Mana - Battlefields KINGDOM HEARTS - Dearly Beloved KINGDOM HEARTS - The Afternoon Streets KINGDOM HEARTS - Edge of Existence

In Europe, the album is now available preorder from Black Screen Records as a CD (€20.00) or as a 2-LP record (€45.00) available on either black or mint 180G vinyl, while those in Japan can pick it up from the Square Enix Japan site (which is also where you'll find more information on the concert).