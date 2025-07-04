Update [ ]:

Following Jada Toys' announcement earlier this week of a new San Diego Comic-Con exclusive M. Bison figure, the company has revealed the other two exclusives that will be available at the event.

The first of these is a new "Deluxe" Player Two version of Street Fighter's Dhalsim, which is modelled after the Yoga master's purple colour way and comes with three interchangeable heads (including one new expression), 2 sets of hands, a collection of bendable arms and legs, as well as a burning body accessory and two effect pieces to re-enact the mystic warrior's Yoga Flame and Yoga Fire attacks.

Meanwhile, the second is a Mega Man-themed set of six 1:12 scale figures, based on the Neo Metall enemies. These figures are all poseable with articulated visors and limbs, and will are set to be packaged in retro TV-style box, which you can see below:

As we stated, these will only be available to buy at San Diego Comic Con, which takes place later this month, but may also later be available to buy later on the secondhand market.

Original Story: The California-based toy manufacturer Jada Toys has announced that it will be releasing a new "Deluxe" player two variant of its M. Bison Ultra Street Fighter figure later this month.

But, before you go getting too excited, we should probably mention that the new figure will be exclusive to San Diego Comic Con, which is scheduled to take place between July 24, 2025 to July 27, 2025 at the San Diego Convention Center.

That means if you don't already have plans to attend the event or in our case, live in a different part of the world, you're probably going to have a find another way to get your hands on it

The brand new figure is modelled after M. Bison's green and orange player two variant and is first of three San Diego Comic-Con exclusives the manufacturer has planned for the event. It is the third M. Bison figure the company has released as part of its Ultra Street Fighter range, with the previous two figures featuring Bison's classic red uniform, and a blue and red player two variant.

If you're wondering what makes this new version so "deluxe", it basically comes with two more head sculpts than the previous versions, three sets of hands (instead of two), Psycho Power and Psycho Crusher effect pieces, as well as a burning body accessory to pose alongside your figure.