After a long wait, the third wave of Jada Toys' Mega Man series of 1:12 scale action figures is finally available for pre-order.

Initially revealed at San Diego Comic Con back in 2023, and later teased at Wonder Con earlier this year, Wave 3 is set to feature a new, unhelmeted version of Mega Man, alongside the robot masters Bubble Man and Wood Man (from the NES title Mega Man 2).

Each will cost $29.99 and will be available to pre-order from BigBadToyStore and Entertainment Earth, with shipments expected to start this October.

Here is a short description of each, courtesy of Jada Toys:

Mega Man – featuring an unhelmeted head, a new smiling open-mouth helmeted portrait, arm cannon, fireball effect and an articulated Neo Metal companion figure (BigBadToyStore / Entertainment Earth)

– featuring an unhelmeted head, a new smiling open-mouth helmeted portrait, arm cannon, fireball effect and an articulated Neo Metal companion figure (BigBadToyStore / Entertainment Earth) Bubble Man – the underwater Robot Master equipped with Bubble Lead effect, alternate head sculpt and interchangeable hands and arm cannon (BigBadToyStore / Entertainment Earth)

– the underwater Robot Master equipped with Bubble Lead effect, alternate head sculpt and interchangeable hands and arm cannon (BigBadToyStore / Entertainment Earth) Wood Man – the forest guardian with his iconic Leaf Shield and solid armored design, alternate head sculpt and interchangeable hands (BigBadToyStore / Entertainment Earth)

In case you're wondering, the first wave of this toy line focusing on Capcom's Mega Man series consisted of Mega Man, Fire Man, and Ice Man, while the second featured Hyper Bomb Mega Man, Cut Man, and Elec Man.

A fourth wave has also previously been announced, and was revealed last year at San Diego Comic Con back in 2024. This is set to contain Gemini Laser Mega Man, Snake Man, and Proto Man. Though exactly when these figures will go on sale is still a bit of a mystery to us.