We haven't covered Taki Udon's promising SuperStation One FPGA console for a while, but there have been some exciting developments in recent days which are worth shouting about.

For starters, Taki Udon has added support for Sega CD games running directly from disc via the SuperStation's optional SuperDock, which includes an optical drive.

He hasn't stopped there, however; support has also been added for Saturn games, again running directly from the disc without any need for dumping.





Added preliminary support for loading Sega Saturn games from disk without dumping on SuperStation. It needs some additional work to make it more seamless. PC-Engine CD is next. pic.twitter.com/udlDM0RHOB August 7, 2025

While Taki Udon has already confirmed that you'll be able to run FPGA cores for a wide range of systems on the SuperStation, PS1 was the only format people expected to support gameplay from physical media, so this news comes as a very pleasant surprise.

Taki Udon has also confirmed that he expected the SuperStation to hit the intended Q3 2025 release window.