Taki Udon has finally lifted the lid on his SuperStation One FPGA system, showing off not only the console but also its optional SuperDock accessory.
Designed to be compatible with MiSTer FPGA cores, the SuperStation One supports PS1 controllers and accessories, but is capable of playing games for other systems.
"SuperStationᵒⁿᵉ is designed to play PS1 games, but the hardware fully supports the MiSTer FPGA platform," says the official site. "If you want to play games from another system, simply load up a core. All without needing to wait for a jailbreak."
"It's important for a retro gaming console to support retro hardware," adds the site. "SuperStationᵒⁿᵉ features multiple video output options, as well as support for simultaneous digital and analog video output."
The Retro Remake site adds that the unit "does not ship with any built-in games, or copyright material." The system "supports playing backups of PS1 games and ROMs for other systems via the included Micro SD, or via a USB drive. Disk support and additional IO can be found in the SuperDock."
SuperStation One Specs
Hardware
- Cyclone V FPGA
- 128MB BGA SDRAM
- 24-Bit ADV7125 Video DAC
- Built-in Wi-Fi/BT
- NFC Reader with Support for Zaparoo
- Support for Active/Passive Cooling
Video Output
- HDMI 1536p/1440p
- VGA
- DIN10
- Composite / RCA
- Component
Audio Output
- 3.5mm Analog Audio
- TOSLINK Digital Audio
Ports
- USB Type C (Power)
- 3x USB Type A
- Ethernet
- TF Card Slot
- Dual Combo PS1 SNAC Ports
- IO Expansion Slot for SuperDock
Package Contents
- SuperStation One
- 64GB Micro SD (pre-installed)
- HDMI Cable
- USB Type-C Cable
At the time of writing, the system is selling fast.