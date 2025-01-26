Taki Udon has finally lifted the lid on his SuperStation One FPGA system, showing off not only the console but also its optional SuperDock accessory.

Designed to be compatible with MiSTer FPGA cores, the SuperStation One supports PS1 controllers and accessories, but is capable of playing games for other systems.

"SuperStationᵒⁿᵉ is designed to play PS1 games, but the hardware fully supports the MiSTer FPGA platform," says the official site. "If you want to play games from another system, simply load up a core. All without needing to wait for a jailbreak."





Learn more: pic.twitter.com/XhtS5rTorr Introducing the SuperStation one. An open-source PS1 FPGA gaming console that supports original games, memory cards, and controllers. Load games from a disk or a backup. Region free. Supports all MiSTer FPGA cores, including N64 & Sega Saturn.Learn more: https://t.co/eNoxn7TVTH January 26, 2025

"It's important for a retro gaming console to support retro hardware," adds the site. "SuperStationᵒⁿᵉ features multiple video output options, as well as support for simultaneous digital and analog video output."

The Retro Remake site adds that the unit "does not ship with any built-in games, or copyright material." The system "supports playing backups of PS1 games and ROMs for other systems via the included Micro SD, or via a USB drive. Disk support and additional IO can be found in the SuperDock."

SuperStation One Specs

Hardware

Cyclone V FPGA

128MB BGA SDRAM

24-Bit ADV7125 Video DAC

Built-in Wi-Fi/BT

NFC Reader with Support for Zaparoo

Support for Active/Passive Cooling

Video Output

HDMI 1536p/1440p

VGA

DIN10

Composite / RCA

Component

Audio Output

3.5mm Analog Audio

TOSLINK Digital Audio

Ports

USB Type C (Power)

3x USB Type A

Ethernet

TF Card Slot

Dual Combo PS1 SNAC Ports

IO Expansion Slot for SuperDock

Package Contents

SuperStation One

64GB Micro SD (pre-installed)

HDMI Cable

USB Type-C Cable

At the time of writing, the system is selling fast.