A dedicated fan is currently in the process of porting the indie platformer Celeste to the Nintendo Entertainment System. And better yet, they've just released a demo for those who want to give it a whirl.

The port is the work of iProgramInCpp and features musical contributions from the chiptune artists livvy94, zeta0134, Persune, and Buttersoap, as well as additional support from TFDSoft (the developers of the Geometry Dash NES port Famidash). It aims to recreate the critically acclaimed indie title on the 8-bit system, and is currently a "work-in-progress", covering the first two chapters of the game.

It was released to coincide with the 7th anniversary of the game's original release and, according to its developer, aims to strike a good balance between "accuracy and speed" despite the limitations of the much older sysem. After all, Celeste was originally released on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 on January 25th, 2018, 32 years after the Nintendo console was launched in North America.

We've only played a bit of the demo so far just to get a quick feel of things and it looks remarkably impressive from what we've seen of it. The only negatives seem to be the fairly basic map screen and the lack of background colors, which are replaced here with a solid black void and occasionally make some screens look a bit barebones. Though, again, this is only the first public release, so we can likely expect more improvements as time goes on.

The developer is currently asking for feedback to improve the game further over on the project page. Fans can either do this by joining its dedicated Discord or submitting a pull request on GitHub if they have a knowledge of how to write 6502 assembly code and an intimate knowledge of the game.

You can grab the demo here. Here's some footage of it in action from the YouTuber Hack Games Longplay: