Update [ ]: Almost a year has passed since we first heard about the Project X: Light Years — an official Team17-backed successor to the 1992 Amiga shoot 'em up — and it appears the developer and publisher MK Games is now finally ready to release the game to the public.

According to a Facebook post published yesterday, the game will launch on Steam at 12pm BST today, with codes being sent out to backers of the project on Kickstarter.

"Tomorrow marks the release of a game we’ve been building for over a year," MK Games wrote in a Kickstarter update yesterday. "A journey that would never have been possible without you. From the very first Kickstarter pledge to the countless messages of encouragement, you’ve given us not just funding, but belief. You believed in our vision when it was nothing more than sketches, code, and late-night dreams. You’ve helped turn that into something real — something we can now share with the world.

"This game is as much yours as it is ours. Every pixel, every sound effect carries a piece of your support. We hope playing it feels like being part of the adventure you helped create. And this is just the beginning. There’s so much more to come — updates, surprises, and goodies that we can’t wait to share with you."

The new game is set to feature high-definition visuals, an enhanced soundtrack featuring a remix of Project X's title track from the original Amiga composer Allister Brimble, 35 random power-ups to find and unlock, two player co-op, and online leaderboards.

Here is the link to the Steam page. A demo of the game is also available to try out, to try before you buy.

Original Story: Over the weekend, Team17 have officially given the thumbs up to Project X: Light Years — a new follow-up to its 1992 horizontal shooter for Amiga that is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

When the campaign's organizer, the "big Amiga fan" Retronix originally launched the project, it stated in the FAQ that it believed the project could go ahead without Team17 due to the name presumably no longer being trademarked due to the countless games called Project X on Steam and because of a belief that Team17 was unable to claim copyright on the project because of its use of generic traits associated with the shoot 'em up genre. Nevertheless, it claimed that it had been trying to reach out to the studio, to get explicit approval anyway and hadn't heard anything back yet in response.

Now, though, it appears that Team17 has officially licensed the game's rights to the creator of this new project, making this an official follow-up and eliminating any fears that the project may be taken down before it can reach its conclusion.

As far as we're aware, Team17 won't be responsible for developing or publishing this new entry (hence why the project still needs funding) but will be involved in an advisory position to maintain a high standard of quality. The agreement, for instance, specifically prohibits the use of AI voice-acting and AI-generated tools like Midjourney (something that Retronix originally claimed it was going to use to create variants of level backgrounds).

Here's an introduction to the project from its developer:

In partnership with Team17, an official entry in the Project X series. A modern reimagining of the classic Amiga side-scrolling shooter. Engage in high-octane space combat as you navigate through visually stunning environments, obliterate swarms of enemies, and upgrade your arsenal to become the ultimate space fighter pilot. This is a massive opportunity, and I’m honoured to have their blessing to independently release the game. However, to meet their high expectations of Project X fans and bring this project to its full potential, I need your help! Game development is a complex process, and we are at a critical stage. To keep the momentum going and ensure we deliver a game worthy of the Team17 legacy, I’m seeking funding support. Every contribution will help us push the game to new heights— whether it's refining gameplay, enhancing visuals, or adding more content. If you believe in this project and want to be part of something special, please consider supporting us on this journey. With your help, we can make this game the best it can be!

If you want to back the project, you can do so now, with the cheapest available option to purchase the game being a £10 digital tier that will net you a Steam Key.

In addition to that, it's also possible to back a few more expensive options that include extra rewards such as a digital and physical OST (CD & Vinyl), the ability to design an enemy wave, and the option to have your name in the credits, among other things.