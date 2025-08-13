British composer Allister Brimble is one of the most prolific artists of his generation, having created music for a host of solid-gold classics, including Alien Breed, The Lost Vikings, Project-X, Cannon Fodder and – most recently of all – The Plucky Squire.

Some of Brimble's most beloved work is found on the Commodore Amiga, which turned 40 recently. He's just released an album to celebrate this milestone, and has dedicated the project to Martyn Brown, who sadly passed away late last year.

"This album is my tribute to 40 years of the Amiga, an extraordinary machine that shaped so much of my creative life," says Brimble. "It also honours Martyn Brown, whose encouragement opened the door to game music for me. His work with Team17 defined an era, and I owe much of my path to his belief in what I could do."

One of the album's tracks is called 'Martyn's Light' in his honour, while another celebrates the legacy of Team17.

There are songs based on some of Brimble's previous work, as well as ST-01, a piece which he describes as "something I’ve wanted to create for decades: a full remake of the original SoundTracker instruments. I’ve gone back to the source samples, reworking and restoring them with care, trying to capture not just the sound, but the feeling of those early days."

Amiga 40 is available to purchase now, and costs £10.95 (you can also purchase individual tracks if you wish).

"This album is for anyone who remembers the thrill of booting up Workbench, the joy of discovering new mods, and the magic of making music on a machine that felt like it truly understood you," says Brimble. "I hope it brings back some of that wonder."