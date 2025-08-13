Super Item Studios, the creators of the adorable Dragon-themed platformer Dono's Tale, has announced a new stretch goal for the exciting new PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 project, which is currently being funded through Kickstarter.

According to the studio, in a new social media post, the company is looking to raise $30,000, in the hopes of adding a new Mode-7 style level to the game, alongside music from the Super Mario Kart, Pilotwings, and SimCity composer Soyo Oka. Right now, the project is on $17,600 raised, with 11 days left on the campaign. However, it needs your help to make this a reality.

Speaking about the project, in a press release, Super Item Studios' dev Dagoberto "Dago" Duarte said the following about the game, "Dono’s Tale is a love letter to the 2D Platformers I grew up with. Specifically, Yoshi's Island, Mega Man X, Donkey Kong Country, and even some more obscure titles like Astal and Silhouette Mirage.

"Dono’s fast-paced gameplay takes inspiration from speedrunning and fighting games like Super Smash Bros Melee, Super Mario 64, Street Fighter Alpha 2, and even Devil May Cry, while some of the graphical elements and color palettes are influenced by other media such as the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure series. As to our creative process, we revisit our favorite scenarios, break down what made them so fun and memorable, and reimagine those elements in a new way. The result is a game that feels both nostalgic and familiar, yet new and full of surprises. We hope you enjoy it!"





Oka, meanwhile, has explicitly expressed her interest in contributing to the project, stating the following in a statement, "I'm excited to possibly bring my music to Dono's Tale! The game's charming world and adorable hero instantly inspired me, and I can't wait to create a song that adds even more joy to the adventure."

If you haven't already, you can back the project here. Versions for Xbox and PlayStation 5 are also planned for "sometime later", but are not currently part of the campaign as things stand.