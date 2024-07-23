Soyo Oka – who worked with the legendary Kōji Kondō at Nintendo and contributed the music for SNES classics such as Pilotwings, Super Mario All-Stars and Super Mario Kart – has created a new song for the upcoming 2D platformer Abathor.

The track – which plays on the second stage of the game's third level – certainly has a strong SNES vibe to it, as you can hear below:





It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with her! I love it! 👇🏻 🔊Great news! 🎶Soyo Oka @soyooka composer of Super Mario Kart & Mario All-Stars, collaborates in #Abathor with an epic Soyoist song (stage 3.2). She studied with Kōji Kondō and worked with Shigeru Miyamoto.It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with her! I love it! 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/NzPmPc5B3T July 21, 2024

Abathor launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch on July 25th.

Here's a description of the game's premise: