Soyo Oka – who worked with the legendary Kōji Kondō at Nintendo and contributed the music for SNES classics such as Pilotwings, Super Mario All-Stars and Super Mario Kart – has created a new song for the upcoming 2D platformer Abathor.
The track – which plays on the second stage of the game's third level – certainly has a strong SNES vibe to it, as you can hear below:
Abathor launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch on July 25th.
Here's a description of the game's premise:
The Atlantean civilization has angered the gods. They have sent hordes of monsters to punish Atlantis by destroying the continent. Players must cooperate and compete to save Atlantis, going through a series of challenges of increasing difficulty. In their progress, our heroes will fight against ferocious demons and primordial gods, against the living and against the dead, against flying beasts and crawling horrors. They will dodge dangers and traps and descend into chilling abysses. But they will also compete against each other for the loot and the spoils, plundering treasures and offering them to the gods to receive their favor.