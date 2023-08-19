The greatest console of all time for me personally. So good in fact that my [hacked] SNES Classic Mini is currently my favourite system in modern times too.

Edit: But, I feel I must correct a specific error under U.N. Squadron that states "Sure, there's some slowdown here and there – an unfortunate consequence of the SNES' slow CPU"

The slowdown in U.N. Squadron was not caused by the SNES' CPU but the fact the developer/publisher used the cheaper SlowROM cartridges to save a few bucks, which actually limited/throttled the SNES' CPU to 2.68 MHz, around 75% of its full 3.58 MHz speed. If Capcom had simply spent the extra pennies per FastROM cartridge for this game, there would be no talk of slowdown.

There's already patches out there of U.N. Squadron running in FastROM that remove basically all the slowdown. And some additional better-optimized code could have it running at a solid 60fps throughout if any minor slowdown remains, I have no doubt, especially after seeing what's been achieved with the once slowdown-plagued Gradius III on SNES via nothing more than making it run in FastROM and better optimizing the code.

Seriously, you should go look up some videos of Gradius III with the FastROM patch done by Aaendi and see how it compares to not only the original arcade version but even the SA1-patched version on SNES that runs with a whopping 10.74 MHz chip. I'd be shocked if it didn't immediately alter any reasonable person's perception of the SNES' CPU being "slow" to rather "Man, I'm actually annoyed that certain developer/publishers cheaped-out back in the day and that, we, the paying customers and gamers suffered a bunch of below-par performing games as a result of that".

It has been demonstrated time and time again at this point that most of the slowdown seen in SNES games, usually in early titles released in the first year or two, is almost always attributed in large part to those games running on SlowROM cartridges and/or often with quite a bit of badly optimized code too. And many of them have already been patched to FastROM to remove the slowdown now, often by the brilliant Vitor Vilela, which is a great demonstration of this in action.

We really need to start correcting what is basically a false narrative around SNES at this point, where everyone including professional gaming journalists is regularly stating that slowdown is [pretty much] inevitable on SNES due to its "slow" CPU, especially with any of the more intense and action-heavy titles like shumps for example, as if it's almost an inherent limitation/issue with the system, which simply is not true.

Because, not only can SNES run most games perfectly fine when using FastROM to run properly at its full 3.58 MHz CPU speed, it can actually run most games with little to no slowdown even in the SlowROM 2.68 MHZ mode too, IF the games are simply programmed properly and optimized with this basically budget-related constraint in mind, as genuinely stunning examples like Super Aleste [especially in Wild mode, which has the most stuff on-screen] and Rendering Ranger R2 demonstrate beyond any serious doubt, with both of them running in SlowROM 2.68 MHz mode and still at a smooth 60fps throughout, even with loads of bullets and enemy ships and explosions and multiple layers of parallax and whatever other stuff going on and lots of intense action all the time.

The SNES really is a lot more capable than I think many people have come to believe in modern times.

PS. Never really seen Arcana mentioned much before in lists detailing the best SNES games. I'll need to check that out. . . .