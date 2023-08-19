Considered by many fans to be Nintendo's greatest home console, the Super Nintendo (or Super Famicom, if you prefer the Japanese name) arrived on Japanese store shelves in 1990 and went on to sell a whopping 49.10 million units worldwide.
Nintendo's first 16-bit machine was graced with a wide range of amazing games covering a dazzling array of genres, but it is perhaps best known for its stunning RPGs, superb platformers and a fantastic selection of Capcom, Konami and Square exclusives. Oh, and Nintendo's peerless first-party releases, of course.
Below, you'll find a selection of what we feel are the best games the console has to offer. We've tried to avoid picking several games from the same series where possible and have aimed to showcase the wide range of titles on the system across the spectrum of genres. It's also worth noting that these games are not presented in any particular ranking.