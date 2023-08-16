Best PS2 RPGs of All Time

The RPG genre is responsible for some of the greatest video games of all time, and the PlayStation 2 is blessed with many a fine example of this type of game.

Thanks to robust publisher support and the incredible popularity of the console in both Japan and worldwide, the PS2 is absolutely flooded with top-tier RPGs – so much so that it's often hard to know where to begin. That's where we come in.

Our list includes some of the best RPGs on the PS2, showcasing franchises such as Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Baldur's Gate, Shin Megami Tensei and more.

These games aren't presented in any kind of ranking; instead, they are titles we feel that every RPG-loving PS2 owner should make sure they have in their personal collection.

Final Fantasy XII (PS2) Publisher: Square Enix Release Date: 31st Oct 2006 ( USA ) / 23rd Feb 2007 ( UK/EU )







Though the story comes off as being rather disappointing, the Gambit-focused combat system still proves to be one of the best we’ve seen in an RPG to date, making it dangerously easy for hours to slip by as you work on min-maxing characters to the best of their abilities. Add in a captivating story and some amazing music by Hayato Matsuo, Masaharu Iwata and the legendary Hitoshi Sakimoto, and you've got one hell of a ride. Final Fantasy XII may not prove to be the best Final Fantasy ever made, but it’s still a pretty darned great game in its own right; don’t miss out on this one; it’s certainly worth your time. Check out the remastered version on modern consoles, too.

Kingdom Hearts II (PS2) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 28th Mar 2006 ( USA ) / 29th Sep 2006 ( UK/EU )







Disney meets Final Fantasy in this epic action RPG sequel, which sees you joining forces with some of the most famous faces to ever emerge from the pens of Disney's animators. As you might expect from a Square Enix game, Kingdom Hearts II is blessed with amazing visuals and a fantastic soundtrack, and while the RPG elements are pretty light, the hack-and-slash action more than makes up for it. Heck, it even features the voice talents of the late, great Christopher Lee – what more could you ask for?

Suikoden III (PS2) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 22nd Oct 2002 ( USA )







The first two Suikoden games on PlayStation are certified classics, and this third entry – a series debut on PlayStation 2 – does its best to live up to the legendary name. Told from multiple perspectives, the game's storyline is complex and exciting, taking in some surprisingly mature themes for a game of this ilk. Suikoden III would be followed by Suikoden IV and Suikoden V on the same console, both of which are also worthy of your time if you're a fan of the PS1 originals.

Wild Arms 3 (PS2) Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment / Developer: Media.Vision Release Date: 15th Oct 2002 ( USA )







Another PS1 RPG series that successfully made the leap to PlayStation 2, Wild Arms 3 retains the mixture of fantasy, sci-fi and the Wild West to create an experience quite unlike any other role-playing series. Its cel-shaded visuals are the most apparent benefit from the shift to superior hardware, but Wild Arms 3 has much more than pretty graphics in its locker – the storyline benefits from a wide range of characters, as well as a few memorable twists and turns. Wild Arms 3 would be followed by two PlayStation 2 sequels, so be sure to also check those out if you like what you see here.

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (PS2) Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment / Developer: Cattle Call Release Date: 25th Jun 2003 ( USA ) / 30th Jan 2004 ( UK/EU )







The Arc the Lad series was one of the earliest notable RPGs on the 32-bit PlayStation, so it should come as no great shock to learn that it made the jump to the PS2 in later life. Taking place 1,000 years after the events of Arc the Lad III, Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits focuses on the battle between the human race and the Deimos, who take issue with humans using magical Spirit Stones as a source of power. A pair of human/Deimos siblings provide the game's lead protagonists, while the series massively benefits from the leap to more powerful hardware. Also, the 2004 direct sequel, Arc the Lad: End of Darkness, is not quite as highly regarded.

Odin Sphere (PS2) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Vanillaware Release Date: 22nd May 2007 ( USA ) / 14th Mar 2008 ( UK/EU )







Vanillaware's action RPG was one of the later PS2 exclusives and was conceived as a spiritual successor to the 1997 cult Sega Saturn title Princess Crown. With multiple playable characters, gorgeous hand-drawn visuals and a sumptuous soundtrack, Odin Sphere is a simply wonderful experience and one which perhaps came too late to gain the kind of reception it deserved. Thankfully, a remake entitled Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir arrived on PS3, PS4 and PS Vita in 2016, and is arguably the best way to play the game today – but that doesn't mean the PS2 original isn't worth a look.