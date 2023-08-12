The RPG genre attracts some of the most passionate and devoted fans – and with good reason, as RPG titles often require a massive amount of time to complete, and reward those who stick with them and explore all they have to offer.

Nintendo consoles have traditionally done very well when it comes to RPG representation (with the possible exception of the N64), and the 3DS doesn't buck this trend; it is positively swimming in role-playing action, ranging from tactical RPGs to action RPGs and more traditional turn-based adventures.

Our list includes some of the best RPGs on the 3DS, showcasing franchises such as Dragon Quest, Fire Emblem, Bravely Default, Mario & Luigi and more. These games aren't presented in any kind of ranking; instead, they are titles we feel that every RPG-loving 3DS owner should make sure they have in their personal collection.

Bravely Default stands as an absolute triumph of both game design and the reinvigoration of old concepts, claiming its rightful place as a giant in the JRPG genre that will surely be remembered as a classic in years to come. Any 3DS owner with even a fleeting interest in role-playing games and a desire to get lost in an incredible, engaging adventure would be doing themselves a huge favour by picking up Bravely Default without delay.

Ever Oasis isn’t just a brilliant adventure, it’s also one that’s come at the right place and the right time. For 3DS RPG fans, who’ve had an unthinkably rich array of JRPG greats to choose from over the system’s lifespan, Ever Oasis is a nice reminder that there’s still plenty of room for innovation on the handheld. Its addictive main gameplay loop, fun combat, amazing (and truly different) sense of style, and kindhearted nature make it feel like nothing else; this really is its own experience, and one we’d recommend to any action-RPG aficionado.

Whether it’s your first foray into Yggdrasil or your fifth, playing Etrian Odyssey V is a true pleasure. Its addictive central gameplay loop combines engaging exploration, strategic combat and DIY cartography, all wrapped up in a charming presentation and a lush, organic aesthetic. It’s gorgeous to look at it, beautifully balanced, and polished to a sheen, but perhaps best of all Etrian Odyssey V feels like the culmination of a concept that’s uniquely tied to the 3DS. With its touchscreen mapping and masterful use of stereoscopic 3D, it feels utterly at home here, and while the little handheld may have plenty of life in it yet, we still can’t imagine a more fitting swan song for this extraordinary era of dual-screened RPG wonder. A must for any aspiring adventurer.

Monster Hunter Stories (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 8th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 8th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU )

















Monster Hunter Stories is an excellent adventure that channels the colourful world of Capcom’s storied series into a joyous JRPG. It suffers from performance issues on non-New 3DS hardware, but it’s still full of personality, beautifully presented and fun to play, with combat that’s easy to grasp but engaging throughout. Longtime MonHun fans will appreciate Stories as a thoughtfully-made spin-off, but the gameplay template and tone are so different that you don’t need to be familiar with — or even enjoy! — mainline Monster Hunter to have a great time here. Regardless of whether you’ve been hunting Hornetaurs since the beginning or couldn’t tell a Felyne from a Fatalis, Stories is yet another charming 3DS RPG that’s well worth your time.

The style and characters of the Persona series fit perfectly into the Etrian Odyssey mould, and this entry in the Q sub-series seems to be a bit surer of itself than the last. The movie aesthetic is clever and well-handled throughout this lengthy adventure, the exploration and combat remain as gripping as ever, the Persona system is pleasingly deep and flexible, and the stellar soundtrack ties it all together extraordinarily well. If you consider yourself to be an RPG fan and you still haven't sold off the old 3DS, we’d highly encourage you to look into picking this one up; as the final release on a platform that’s enjoyed a proud and successful run, what a way to go out.

As an RPG sequel, Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse is just about perfect. It lets players revisit a familiar world from a new perspective, keeps what made the original so special, and adds in several small but significant mechanical improvements that make for a smoother, better game throughout. We recommend playing through SMT IV first if possible, both to get the most out of Apocalypse and to experience one of the 3DS' finest JRPGs, but however you arrive at it, this is a game that begs to be played. It's a delightfully dark adventure that's dripping with dystopian charm, and between the personable demons, deeply satisfying combat and killer aesthetic, we couldn't get enough — the end times have never been so good.

From its demon collecting and killer combat to its sci-fi South Pole setting, Strange Journey Redux is a fantastically engrossing adventure, and an excellent reason to get lost in your 3DS once again. As a remake of a DS classic, Redux adds in enough new content to make a replay worth your time, along with plenty of welcome accessibility tweaks to help let newcomers in on one of Shin Megami Tensei’s best-kept secrets. The lack of stereoscopic 3D and English voiceover is disappointing, but these are small complaints; Strange Journey is a can’t-miss trip for JRPG fans.

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology is a top-shelf JRPG, with an engaging time-travel hook, brilliantly fun, puzzle-like combat, and a genuinely likeable cast of characters. While it’s far from the first adventure to draw on parallel timelines, it smartly integrates its world-hopping into both gameplay and narrative, and the result is a unique, beautifully-paced experience that’s a joy to play. This 3DS release doesn’t feel drastically different from the DS original, but the new additions - especially a third ‘what-if’ timeline - make excellent replay incentive. Whether it’s your first trip through time or you’re reliving a prior playthrough, Radiant Historia is well worth a wind of the watch, and another stellar addition to the 3DS’ RPG collection.

This is the best version the franchise has offered yet, throwing in every extra monster and mode into one portable package. With a more nuanced battle system, larger sandboxes to explore, even more Yo-Kai to battle and add to your Medallium, this two-and-a-half-year-old game is a fresh as the day it first launched in Japan, and has given western 3DS owners one of console's best RPGs in the twilight of its years.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3D is a high-quality port of one of the Wii's most demanding yet brilliant experiences. A sizeable and stunningly diverse world, full of wildlife and fantastical cultures, is admirably recreated for the small screens of the New Nintendo 3DS. Its natural home may be on the TV, but this release gives more gamers an opportunity to set off on a lengthy and dramatic adventure. A brilliant portable version of a true classic, fans of RPGs willing to commit themselves to the task of saving Bionis shouldn't hesitate to pick this up - it is, quite simply, the biggest world we've experienced on such small screens.