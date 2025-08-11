The boutique DVD/Blu-Ray publisher Discotek Media announced during a Otakon panel that took place over the weekend that it will be bringing out a new standard edition Blu-Ray of the Ruby Spears' animated Mega Man TV series.

Originally airing between 1994 to 1996, the 2-season show was based on the popular Capcom video game series of the same name and focused on the blue bomber as he attempts to save the world from Dr. Wily's evil plans, with the help of his friends.

During its run, it proved to be especially popular with younger fans of the series, earning a fairly large audience through syndication where it was often shown in a Saturday Morning TV slot.

In the past, the series has had a few different physical home releases, with the latest being Discotek Media's 2014 DVD. However, it appears over the last year, Discotek Media has been working behind the scenes with several members of the Mega Man fan community including the Mega Man news website Rockman Corner, with the goal of providing a much more comprehensive home release of the original DVD boxset — this time on standard edition Blu-Ray.

This new version will include a bunch of bonus features, including galleries, commercials, and more — many of which had reportedly been pitched for the original DVD release.





All 27 episodes of the classic 90s video game-based series.



Episode 1 runs at the correct speed for the first time in decades!



Extras include: Pitch Pilot, press kit, commercials, galleries, & a brand new commentary with Mega Man himself: Ian James Corlett Mega Man!All 27 episodes of the classic 90s video game-based series.Episode 1 runs at the correct speed for the first time in decades!Extras include: Pitch Pilot, press kit, commercials, galleries, & a brand new commentary with Mega Man himself: Ian James Corlett pic.twitter.com/eaQ9SXpu20 August 9, 2025

Here's the list of features that will be included:

All 27 episodes of the US TV series in Standard Definition

Newly-fixed episode 1 from the original master - it now runs at the correct speed!

Bonus materials include: The original "Anime" pitch pilot Scans of the show's original press kit TV commercials (Preview) A toy commercial Art galleries (Previews can be seen here, here, and here) The series bible (Preview) An all-new commentary from the voice of Mega Man, Ian James Corlett



No announcement has been made about the release date yet, but more information, including a potential release window, is expected to be revealed soon.