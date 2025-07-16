Later this week, Sega Fave (Sega's toy and amusement division) will release a new figure based on the Capcom character Mega Man, as part of its Luminasta series of video game and pop culture-inspired collectibles (thanks Siliconera for the spot).

The non-articulated figure, which was originally announced back in February 2025, will be available as prize in UFO machines across Japan starting on July 18th, but is also being offered as a pre-order on some US-based sites like Crunchyroll and BigBadToyStore, where it is currently priced between $24.99 and $27.99, with delivery dates ranging from October to December 2025.

The figure stands at 19cm (7.5 inches) tall, and will feature the blue bomber sculpted in an action pose with his left hand reaching forward and his right hand equipped with the Mega Buster positioned behind him. In addition to this, it will come with a dedicated base for displaying the item.

Here are some images of the figure in question:

Do you collect Luminasta figures? If so, what do you think of the new Mega Man collectible? Let us know in the comments!