Konami's 1984 sports game Super Basketball is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 this week, as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives series.

The game is notably the first basketball title that Konami released in arcades back in the day, and was later followed by titles like Double Dribble (1986), Punk Shot (1990), Run and Gun (1993), Run and Gun II (1996), and NBA Play By Play (1998).

In the past, it was included in the 2007 Nintendo DS collection Konami Arcade Collection (otherwise known as Konami Classics Series: Arcade Hits in North America and Konami Arcade Classics in Europe). However, it was rebranded to just Basketball in the North American release, despite the game originally appearing in the region's arcades under the original Super Basketball title.

Here's a brief description of the game, provided by the publisher Hamster:

"SUPER BASKETBALL" is a sports game released by KONAMI in 1984. There are 10 competing teams. Every match starts at a disadvantage. Use skillful dribbling and passing to turn the tide and aim to win within the time limit."

The game will be released on July 17th and will cost $7.99 across both the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation storefront.