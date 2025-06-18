The Konami 1981 tank-based shooter Strategy X is releasing this week on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, as part of Arcade Archives, Hamster has announced. The game will be released on Thursday, June 19th, and will cost $7.99 across both platforms.

Hitting the arcades in the early '80s, Strategy X is a vertical scroller that sees players piloting a tank through ravines filled with enemy turrets, brick walls, TNT boxes, and mines.

The goal of the game is to blast your way through all of the obstacles, in order to reach the end of each stage, while collecting fuel along the way to ensure you have enough gas to keep your vehicle moving. While Konami was responsible for its Japanese release, marketing it at the time as a "Konami Super Machine", the company Stern/Seeburg was the one that ended up picking it up for its North American release, introducing it to those in the West.

Besides the original arcade machine, there was also an Atari 2600 port, which was one of a few games Konami produced for the Atari console.

Here's the description, provided by Hamster:

"STRATEGY X" is a tank-based shooting game released by KONAMI in 1981. Move the direction of artillery fire left and right to defeat enemies and replenish fuel while progressing through the stages. Aim to destroy the "IMMORTALIAN" waiting at the deepest part."

