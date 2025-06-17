Those of you old enough to remember playing trackball golf arcade games in your local public house will be pleased to learn that emulation specialist Digital Eclipse is bringing Incredible Technologies' Golden Tee games to modern-day systems.

Golden Tee Arcade Classics will feature eight of the developer's golf titles, including Golden Tee 3D Golf, Golden Tee ’97, Golden Tee ’98, Golden Tee ’99, Golden Tee 2K and Golden Tee Classic. It will also include non-golf games Shuffleshot and World Class Bowling.

Atari’s chief creative officer and Digital Eclipse boss Mike Mika—himself a seasoned developer—had this to say about the news:

"Golden Tee is a cultural phenomenon that brought people together in bars and arcades, and with Golden Tee Arcade Classics, we are giving everyone the chance to experience that same fun and competition at home. We’ve enhanced the games with modern features like practice mode, mulligans, interactive trackball controls and more, giving players new control options tailored to their playstyle. So whether you’re chasing a perfect score and catching up on a few rounds with friends, this collection celebrates everything that makes Golden Tee iconic."

The news follows hot on the heels of the confirmation that Digital Eclipse—the studio behind Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story and Tetris Forever—is currently working on Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection.