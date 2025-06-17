Another Nintendo classic has been decompiled, and this time it's the turn of Animal Crossing on the GameCube.

The team behind the effort to decompile the game has announced that it has hit the milestone of "100% matching and linked game code." While the project isn't totally complete, the work done so far means that the creation of mods can begin, according to the people behind the venture.

"While not fully 100%, the way the game is set up means that we can fully mod the game," says project creator Cuyler. "There's still some work to do on supporting libraries like the GameCube SDK, among others. However, this does not impact modding. Huge shoutout to everyone who contributed and supported the project along the way! This has been 2.5 years in the making! I'll have a more fitting announcement when we hit complete 100% in the future!"

Thanks to this amazing effort, we could also potentially see the game ported natively to other platforms.

While the GameCube version of Animal Crossing is where many Western players discovered the series, it's actually an enhanced port of the Japanese N64 exclusive Dōbutsu no Mori (Animal Forest), which was released in 2001.

Cuyler and his team have also been working on backporting and translating content from the Japanese-exclusive Dobutsu no Mori e+ into the Animal Crossing Deluxe project.