Update [ ]: Following last week's Amazon leak, ININ Games has officially announced itself as the new publisher of Simon the Sorcerer Origins.

ININ games will release the adventure game prequel on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, and Linux on October 28th (slightly later than the date originally listed on Amazon).

According to the press release, Simon the Sorcerer Origins aims to bring "the charming style of the ’90s [classic] into the modern era" with the help of "hand-drawn graphics, clever puzzles, humorous and emotional storytelling".

It is set to feature the original English (Chris Barrie) and German (Erik Borner) voice actors for Simon, as well as music from the composer Mason Fischer and the 80s pop icon and viral sensation Rick Astley.

You can pre-order standard editions of the game now for PS5 and Nintendo Switch from ININ Games website (priced at £26.30). Special editions are also being offered for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 (costing £43.84), which features an artbook, soundtrack, and a special "Pony" Walkman item you can use in-game to listen to the classic soundtrack while you play.

Original Story: Earlier this week, a couple of listings appeared on Amazon for physical PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions of Simon the Sorcerer Origins, suggesting Smallthing Studios point-and-click revival of the Adventure Soft classic is still on the way.

It's been a while since we last heard any official news about Simon the Sorcerer Origins, with the last trailer being shared back in March of last year as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. That trailer seemed to indicate it would be released before the end of 2024.

However, since then, things have been pretty quiet, with the Steam Discussions page being filed with people asking questions about what happened to the title.

Now, though, it appears we've finally got an update on the status of the title, with these latest listings sharing that the physical versions for PS5 and Nintendo Switch will be released on October 21st, 2025, and that the game has seemingly switched publishers from Leonardo Interactive to ININ Games.

In fact, this seems to be the mystery game ININ has recently been teasing on social media recently, though it appears, judging from the company's recent tweets, that the Amazon pre-orders may have gone up a little premature.

So here's what we'd be teasing right about now... if our bloomin' new game hadn't been leaked! If you don't know what it is, guess away. And if you do. Well, you'll totally get what this is! pic.twitter.com/38bccvG0Sr June 11, 2025

Right now, there's been no information shared about the digital versions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but we imagine we won't have long to wait at all before more information is made available.

The physical versions are priced at $29.99.