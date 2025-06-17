An English translation patch is currently in the works for the obscure 2003 PC game Final Fantasy: Unlimited Labyrinth - Black Dream Memories (FF:U on PC Meikyū – Kuroki Yume Noki Oku), according to the fan translator and ROM hacker Yuvi.

If you were a fan of the Final Fantasy series and anime in the early 2000s, there's a good chance you might remember Final Fantasy: Unlimited.

Created by the Japanese animation studio Gonzo, and based on a fairytale-inspired concept from the SaGa creator Akitoshi Kawazu, the short-lived animated show aired in Japan between 2001 to 2002, and was later the recipient of an English Dub in 2003 from ADV films, which split the series across seven DVDs.

Rather than taking inspiration from any of the games' plots, the series notably ended up focusing on an entirely new story about a pair of twins travelling on a mysterious train to the chaotic and strange world of Wonderland to search for their missing parents, where they encounter a woman named Lisa Pacifist and a mysterious stranger called Kaze.





June 16, 2025

Initially scheduled to run for longer than its 25 episode stint, the show's duration was allegedly rumoured to be cut short following the poor performance of Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within at the box office, with the series continuing to have a life through novels, audio dramas, and video games.

Final Fantasy: Unlimited - Labyrinth is one such multimedia release. It is a visual novel from Amada Printing that essentially retells the plot of the anime, with a card-based combat system incorporated to let relive Kaze's battles against the lords of Wonderland.

According to Yuvi, the new patch won't just be a translation of the title, but also incorporates a No-CD crack and full compatibility with Windows 11 PCs.

We'll keep an eye out for a release and will report back when it's available to download.