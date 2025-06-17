Yesterday, Edia, the developer and publisher of retro compilations like the Telenet Shooting Collection, the Cosmic Fantasy Collection 1 & 2, and the Cho Aniki Collection, announced it will be releasing the 1994 Super Famicom RPG Tenshi no Uta: Shiroki Tsubasa no Inori (often translated as Tenshi no Uta: Angel's Poem: Prayer of the White Wings) physically for the Nintendo Switch on September 18th in Japan.

And, more excitingly, it appears that an English translation is also in the works (thanks @keke_094 for the spot!)

Tenshi no Uta: Shiroki Tsubasa no Inori was previously included as a stretch goal for the company's Tenshi No Uta Collection back in 2024 when Edia crowdfunded that collection on the Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake.

Insane, Telenet Revive just announcing Tenshi no Uta: Shiroki Tsubasa no Inori from SFC/SNES to be revived on nintendo switch and also confirmed english version soon according their edia site news!

It is the third and final game in the series, which also features Tenshi no Uta and Tenshi no Uta II: Choice of the Fallen Angel, and, similar to its predecessors, was only ever released in Japan upon its initial launch.

The game is essentially a love story that sees players take control of a young man named Reyard who falls head over heels for an artist in a travelling troupe of performances, called Kurana.

One day, Kurana goes missing, leaving Reyard to learn she is set to be married against her will to the son of a neighbouring lord. As a result, Reyard rushes to her aid with the help of his friends, with the dream of finally eloping with his beloved.

Right now, the physical version for Switch is available to pre-order on Amazon.jp for ¥4,290. According to a recent press release from Edia, though, information on a digital and English-language version of the game will be announced soon. So we'll keep our eyes peeled for future announcements.

It's worth pointing out, there's no mention here of Tenshi No Uta Collection also receiving a similar treatment, but we still have our fingers crossed that it may one day see a Western release.