With almost no fanfare, Edia's Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2 is now available to buy digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop outside of Japan.

The collection was released earlier this month on February 13th in the West and seems to have taken a lot of people by surprise, with the company doing very little in terms of promotion ahead of the release. If you recall, this was also the case with Edia's previous Cosmic Fantasy Collection, which randomly dropped on the storefront back in January 2024, without the company making any noise about its impending arrival.

While the first collection included the first two PC Engine CD titles, this new compilation features the next three titles, which are localized here as Cosmic Fantasy 3: The Chronicle of Rei, Cosmic Fantasy 4: Prelude to Legend, and Cosmic Fantasy 4: Van's Return.

This new collection of games features English text and is currently priced at £42/$52, with the option being available to buy each title separately on the US store (this option doesn't seem to be available in the UK).

This will likely come as a relief to those who missed out on the pre-order period for Limited Run Games' physical versions, which are scheduled to ship in May.

Here's the description of the collection, published on the Nintendo eShop:

"The final chapter of the popular RPG series "Cosmic Fantasy" with its worldview and story, three titles are back on Nintendo Switch™! Following on from the previous two titles, this is a grand-scale story that depicts the growth of boys and girls, and you can experience the sadness. ■Includes three long-awaited sequels