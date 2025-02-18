The Sega Dreamcast may be over a quarter of a century old now, but it's still full of surprises thanks to the passionate modding community which has grown up around it.

This same community has already engineered a way to get Sega's 128-bit console back online, and now developer Robert Dale Smith has concocted a means of saving your VMU data in the cloud, giving the Dreamcast a level of parity with modern-day systems like Switch, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

The developer describes 'Virtual VMU' as an "open source, self-hosted cloud saves upload/download server designed for the Dreamcast Web Browser. " It can be accessed via the DreamPipe portal.





As you can see from the footage above, it allows you to store your VMU save data online. The upside here is that, unlike some modern-day systems we could mention, there's no subscription fee required to benefit from this feature.

Naturally, this process requires a Dreamcast with online connectivity, but that's easier to achieve than tyou might think—you can check out our guide on how to get your Dreamcast online here.