We've already had Nintendo Lego consoles in the shape of the NES and (soon) the Game Boy, but it would seem that the Danish toymaker is teaming up with Sega for its next block-based video game hardware tribute.

As spotted by itavix_bricks on Instagram, a new set has leaked which is based on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive controller.

According to the leak, the set has the product code '40769' and launches on September 8th. It consists of 260 pieces and will be given away with Lego purchases of 130 Euros or more.

While this hasn't been officially confirmed as yet, this appears to be a pretty convincing leak.

Are you keen to get your hands on this, or were you perhaps hoping for a full Genesis set, rather than just the controller? Let us know with a comment.