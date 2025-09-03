The name ZSNES will be instantly familiar with anyone who was emulating video games back in the late '90s and early 2000s.

One of the earliest SNES emulators, ZSNES launched all the way back in 1997 and was created by a team consisting of zsKnight, _Demo_, pagefault, and Nach. While it has since been surpassed in performance and accuracy by emulators such as Snes9x and higan, its place in history is assured – and one of its developers is hard at work on a new project, named Retro Endurance 8bit.

Currently in Steam Early Access, Retro Endurance 8bit is similar to the recently released UFO 50 in that it contains a suite of retro-style games which look like lost relics, but have been developed entirely from scratch by zsKnight.

"Retro Endurance is a really neat one-of-a-kind retro game collection," says the game's Steam page. "There are two main modes to this game: A hardcore challenging arcade mode and a fun casual shuffler story mode. You can choose to play one, the other, or both!"

There are currently 40 games included, but zsKnight says they are aiming for 52 in total by the time the game is finished. "Retro Endurance 8bit features many games based on favorite classic 8bit games," zxKnight adds. "Games based on popular genres such as platformers, puzzles, brawler, racing, RPG, and much much more! No two games play alike and they are all designed to be fun as possible."

Here are some features, as noted on the game's Steam page:

Arcade Mode: Unlock and play challenging full length arcade games, each with its own pixel designed cabinet, multiple custom music jingles, and curated stages. No save states or continues here, just pure skill!

Thanks to reader h3s for the tip!