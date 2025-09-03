Clamp's Chobits series is perhaps more important than ever right now, thanks to the fact that the world is currently going AI-crazy and chatbots are telling us to glue pizza and eat rocks.

The original manga started in 2000, and tells the story of college student Hideki Motosuwa, who finds a girl-shaped computer named Chi – known as a 'Persocom' – and begins a relationship with her.

It spawned a successful anime series and, of course, some video games, one of which has just been translated into English.

Released in 2002 alongside a limited-edition clear blue Game Boy Advance console, Chobits: Atashi Dake no Hito follows the plot of the original manga and was never released outside of Japan.

Translator Gopicolo has produced an English language patch for the game, which translates all of the in-game text; however, the mini-games remain in Japanese for the time being.