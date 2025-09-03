Back in 1994, Koei released EMIT, a visual novel series designed to help Japanese players learn the English language.

Released in three volumes – Lost in Time, A Life-and-Death Trip and Bid Myself Farewell – EMIT would come to Mac, Windows, PC-9801, SEGA Saturn, Super Famicom, 3DO, and PlayStation, as well as the FM Towns computer.

Set in a world where people age in reverse, EMIT focuses heavily on eye-catching artwork and voice acting. Derek Pascarella has created a series of patches for the FM Towns versions that force the English mode on all three volumes, making it easier for non-Japanese players to experience it.





These patches boot the game into English mode by default, as well as translate the Japanese-only side game included in each volume.



DOWNLOAD:pic.twitter.com/PllvtO1DBl (1/8) Announcing English default/translation patches for all three volumes of "EMIT" on the FM Towns!These patches boot the game into English mode by default, as well as translate the Japanese-only side game included in each volume.DOWNLOAD: https://t.co/y8I0pr1eu0 September 2, 2025

The patches "force English mode by default in all three volumes of "EMIT" on the FM Towns, as well as to translate previously untranslated original Japanese text in each volume's side game", according to Pascarella.

"It's important to note that while "EMIT" was originally designed as an English learning tool for Japanese speakers, with this patch it can now be enjoyed simply as a set of three standalone games, each featuring beautiful artwork, full voice acting, and an engaging story."

Instructions on how to apply each patch, as well as download links, can be found here.