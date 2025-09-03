Earlier this week, ININ Games issued a statement to its community, announcing a delay for two of its games that were scheduled to launch this month: Parasol Superstars and Trouble Witches Final: Episode 1 - Daughters of Amalgam.



In case you've not been following along at home, Parasol Superstars is a bundle that collects together the third game in the Bubble Bobble series Parasol Stars: Bubble Bobble III and the retro-inspired platforms Spica Adventure, and was announced earlier this year for a September 16th release date across PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch.

Parasol Stars: Bubble Bobble III, of course, is already available to purchase digitally across all of those platforms as a standalone title, but the plan was essentially to release the two games together later this month (on the 16th), with the standalone version of Spica Adventure scheduled to hit digital storefronts on September 30th. Now, though, it appears fans will have to wait.

As for Trouble Witches Final: Episode 1 - Daughters of Amalgam, meanwhile, it is a Cotton-style side scrolling shoot 'em up that was scheduled to release on September 30th for PS4 and Switch, but also appears to have hit some behind-the-scenes issues, with ININ stating it won't come out this month as previously advertised.

In the message, ININ wrote "the reasons for the delay are complex", before blaming the "difficult situation" the entire gaming industry is going through, which it claimed has made it challenging for them to "allocate resources as planned and to complete projects at the intended pace."

In addition to that, it also went on to highlight some "project specific-issues" for why it ultimately had to delay the games, explaining that "development-related problems based on additions" it made to Spica Adventure are the cause of Parasol Superstars delay, whereas "localization challenges" are to blame for the decision to delay Trouble Witches Final: Episode 1 - Daughters of Amalgam.

"We are fully aware that delays are frustrating," ININ wrote. "And we want to stress this: we don't see this as something minor. It is truly difficult for us to let you wait even longer - especially since your excitement, pre-orders, and trust mean so much to us. We do not want to jeopardize that trust, but rather justify it by delivering games that meet both your expectations and ours.

It continued, "We are working hard on solutions and new schedules so that we can share more reliable release dates with you soon. Of course, your pre-orders remain valid, and we will keep you regularly updated on the progress."

