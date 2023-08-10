ININ has announced that it is joining forces with Taito to release the 2005 arcade platformer Spica Adventure on consoles.

Originally released on the Taito Type X arcade hardware in Japan, the game features an umbrella-welding heroine, creating a unique connection with Taito's earlier coin-op hit, Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III.

This umbrella can be used as a weapon, shield and movement tool and is put to good use in the game's many fast-paced levels.

Boasting music from Taito's legendary in-house music team Zuntata as well as online leaderboards (the arcade game is very popular with speedrunners, apparently), Spica Adventure will mark its home console (and international) debut in Spring 2024.

It's coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 in digital form, but is also getting a physical edition on Switch, PS4 and PS5.

Pre-orders open on November 14th, 2023.