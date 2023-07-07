Taito has announced that it is releasing remastered versions of three of its '80s LaserDisc arcade games on Nintendo Switch this year as part of its Taito LD Game Collection package.

The trio of games are Time Gal (1985), Space Battleship Yamato (known as Star Blazers in the West) (1985) and Ninja Hayate (1984). All three games will benefit from a 'HD remaster'. The game will launch on December 14th in Japan, and will be getting a physical release, costing 5,720 yen. There's no word on a Western release.

As well as a standard version, Taito is also releasing a special edition (19,580 yen) which will include:

Taito LD Game Collection Special Blu-ray Disc

Taito LD game collection material collection

"Reika" reprint mini standee

"Time Gal" reprint mini-poster 2 types

"Ninja Hayate" reprint pamphlet

Taito LD Game Collection Sound App (serial code included)

Game "Time Gal Reverse" (serial code included)

Here's what Taito's official site has to say about each game, as translated by Google:

Time Gal

Released as an arcade game from Taito, and later ported to home-use game consoles. An HD remaster of an action game in which Reika, the ace of the historical security police, goes back in time and tracks down the future great villain Luda, who stole a time machine and fled to the past. At the time of its release, the main character, Reika, was very popular, and due to the wide variety of reactions when you made a mistake in input, it was popular to play by making a mistake and having fun.

Space Battleship Yamato

Appeared as Taito's second laserdisc animation game. This work is the first consumer transplant, and it is HD remastered. In the game, you will conquer four star systems in Space Battleship Yamato. Aim to clear the stage by avoiding enemy attacks and shooting down enemies along the way.